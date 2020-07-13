Telugu actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor works on in shows Bandham and Swatichunkulu. Informing all about his diagnosis, he took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a video. Bharatwaj said that he was ‘complete asymptomatic’ and doing well now. The actor also urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel To Go Through COVID-19 Test After Parth Samthaan Tests Postive

The caption of his two-minute video post read, "Hai everyone. #Hello guys #wanted to share this news with everyone that Im tested Covid-19 positive #I am doing well and completely asymtamatic #who ever worked with me please get tested #stay isolated no need to worry #dont panic # plz dont spread negativity #stayhome stay safesafe #need all your blessings for my come back #gocoronago #fightforcorona #covid19 #stayhealthy #staystrong @rbharatwaj." (sic)

In his video, Bharatwaj also asked all to not stigmatise those who have contracted the virus because it requires a lot of moral support to keep going when you are infected with the coronavirus.

Earlier, actor Parth Samathaan who works in the Hindi television industry also contracted the virus. He took to social media to reveal his condition and ask all to take all the necessary precautions and get themselves tested. As soon as his diagnosis came out, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms stopped the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and informed all the cast and the crew members. As per the protocol, the shooting will not take place for the next three days and everyone who got in contact with Parth in the last few days will take the tests.

We wish them all a speedy recovery!