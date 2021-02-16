Hyderabad: Telugu film Uppena starring Kriti Shetty and popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is on a record-breaking spree. The film has now crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide, which is indeed a splendid record for any debut actor. The film is expected to go big in the days to come and might even break Vijay Sethupathi’s yet another blockbuster hit film, Master. Also Read - Uppena Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Here’s How Much The Film Earned So Far in Andhra Pradesh And Telangana:

Day 1: Rs 9.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.86 crore

Day 3: Rs 8.2 crore

Day 4: Rs 4.15 Crore

The Total minted in just these two states is Rs 28.45 crore.

The film revolves around the concept of honour killing and is already winning the hearts of the audience. The film is jointly bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The online streaming giant Netflix has also announced that the film will be released on the OTT platform soon leaving the distributers irked.

Uppena’s success meet will be graced by Mega Power Star Ram Charan, who is also the cousin of Vaishnav Tej. Notably, Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the film’s pre-release event.

It will be interesting to watch if the film’s box office collection beats Master.

Watch this space for the latest updates!