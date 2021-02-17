Vaishnav Tej, and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena is doing impressively well at the ticket window. Despite a drop of almost 50% in footfall on Monday, the film has managed to make its noise at the box office by earning Rs 3 crore on Tuesday. The film has managed to cross Rs 50 crore mark in only 5 days, which is a time record for any Tollywood debut actor. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Uppena To Release on Netflix on April 11? Distributors Miffed

Day 1: Rs 9.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.86 crore

Day 3: Rs 8.2 crore

Day 4: Rs 4.15 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3.05 crore

Total: Rs 31.5 crore + Rs 51 crore (gross)

The total is minted is around Rs 81.5 crore worldwide. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

The film revolves around the concept of honour killing and is already winning the hearts of the audience. The film is jointly bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. The online streaming giant Netflix has also announced that the film will be released on the OTT platform soon leaving the distributers irked.

Uppena’s success meet will be graced by Mega Power Star Ram Charan, who is also the cousin of Vaishnav Tej. Notably, Chiranjeevi was the chief guest for the film’s pre-release event.