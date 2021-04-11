Actor Pawan Kalyan, who is making all kinds of right noises with his latest release film Vakeel Saab, has gone into home quarantine after his personal staff, security members and task managers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days. Jana Sena released a statement stating the same. The statement also said that the 49-year-old actor has been in close contact with his staff and upon doctors’ suggestion he is under self-isolation in Hyderabad. He will continue to interact with party leaders and oversee political formalities through teleconferences. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: Maharashtra Govt May Restrict Commoners From Boarding Local Trains, Say Reports

The statement reads, "The majority of Janasena President Sri Pawan Kalyan's chief executives, security and personal staff are affected by corona. As part of a precautionary measure, Kalyan went into quarantine on the advice of doctors. Members of the entourage are being inflicted with corona by one over the past week. All these people used to work closely with him. With this, he went into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure and as a part of preventing the spreading of the corona. He was in a peaceful atmosphere on the advice of doctors. However, he is executing his daily works and party affairs. He is talking to the party leaders through teleconference."

Check Out Full Statement Here:



Meanwhile, Kalyan is seen currently in the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, titled Vakeel Saab. The film marked Kalyan’s return to films after a two-year sabbatical. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (2018). The film is written and directed by Sriram Benu and has opened up to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.