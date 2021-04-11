Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is soaring high at the box office as the second day’s share of the film is approximately Rs 11 crore and the two-days share is Rs 44 crore. The film has already created a non-Baahubali record across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has also broken the second-day figures of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun which minted Rs 10.30 crore and Prabhas’ Saaho, which earned Rs 10.30 crore on its second day. However, Baahubali: The Conclusion still reigns with day two share of Rs 15 crore. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Actor Pawan Kalyan Goes Under Home Quarantine After His Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

The second-day gross figure is Rs 18 crore whereas the Net collection is around Rs 14.75 crore. The two days gross total of the film stands at Rs 62 crore whereas the net collection is a little above than Rs 50 crore. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Day 2: Not Just In India, Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is a Blockbuster in Other Countries As Well

Top Second Day Share:

Bahubali 2: Rs 15 crore

Rs 15 crore Vakeel Saab: Rs 11 crore (estimate)

Rs 11 crore (estimate) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Rs 10.30 crore

Rs 10.30 crore Saaho: Rs 10.30 crore

Vakeel Saab Two Day Estimates:

Gross: Rs 62 crore

Rs 62 crore Nett: Rs 51 crore

Rs 51 crore Share: Rs 44 crore

Rs 44 crore Recovery: 58%

The APTS distribution rights of Vakeel Saab have been sold for Rs 75 crore and the distributors have already recovered 585 of their investment in just two days. The film is expected to witness a marginal jump on Sunday, which is likely to take a three-day weekend share upward by Rs 55 crore, which is in itself a phenomenon given the spike in COVID-19 cases and new restrictions imposed across the country. Also Read - Vakeel Saab: Chiranjeevi Lauds Brother Pawan Kalyan's Comeback With This Courtroom Drama - Check What He Has To Say

Meanwhile, Kalyan is seen currently in the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, titled Vakeel Saab. The film marked Kalyan’s return to films after a two-year sabbatical. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (2018). The film is written and directed by Sriram Benu and has opened up to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.