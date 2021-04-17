Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is soaring high on the ticket window. Surpassing all expectations, the film has finally crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. As per the trade estimates, Vakeel Saab saw a slight dip on Friday but has managed to hit Rs 100 crore benchmark. The film minted Rs 1.60 crores to 2.60 crores on ay 8. The total film has earned stands at 100.10 crores to 101.10 crores. Interestingly, the numbers came out at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country and people are scared to step out of their homes. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan Stable After Testing Positive, Being Treated For Fever And Flum in Lungs

It started off on a good note with Rs 38 crores but saw a dip on Day two with Rs 16.50 crores. On day three. The box office collection saw a slight growth with Rs 17 crores. On Monday (Day 4), the film saw a drop of more than 50% and made only Rs 6.50 crores. Day 5 saw again a big jump due to Gudi Padhwa and Ugadi holiday and the film earned Rs 11 crores. On day 6 and day 7, the film earned Rs 6 and 3.5 crores respectively. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Day 6: Pawan Kalyan Starrer to Enter Rs 100 Crore Club, Mints Rs 95.75 Crore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PREMA STATUS (@prema_status)

Meanwhile, Kalyan is seen currently in the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, titled Vakeel Saab. The film marked Kalyan’s return to films after a two-year sabbatical. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (2018). The film is written and directed by Sriram Benu and has opened up to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.