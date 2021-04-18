Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is basking success and is doing pretty good at the ticket window. After doing an impressive business in eight days, the film has earned a collection between Rs 1-2 crores on day nine. The total collection of the film stands close to Rs 75 crores now. The film has managed to earn well as it completes one week in the theatres despite a surge in COVID-19 cases and new guidelines and restrictions across the country. The film is majorly doing well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club Despite COVID-19 Spike

Day wise collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

Day 1: Rs 32.24 crore

Day 2: Rs 10.74 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.39 crore

Day 4: Rs 4.19 crore

Day 5: Rs 8.30 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.83 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.59 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.12 crore

Total: Rs 73.40 crore

Day 9: Rs 1-2 crore

It started off on a good note with Rs 38 crores but saw a dip on Day two with Rs 16.50 crores. On day three. The box office collection saw a slight growth with Rs 17 crores. On Monday (Day 4), the film saw a drop of more than 50% and made only Rs 6.50 crores. Day 5 saw again a big jump due to Gudi Padhwa and Ugadi holiday and the film earned Rs 11 crores. On day 6 and day 7, the film earned Rs 6 and 3.5 crores respectively.

Meanwhile, Kalyan is seen currently in the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, titled Vakeel Saab. The film marked Kalyan’s return to films after a two-year sabbatical. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (2018). The film is written and directed by Sriram Benu and has opened up to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.