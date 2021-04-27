Vakeel Saab star Pawan Kalyan is basking the success of his recent outing as the film did extremely well at the box office. However, the film could not do expected business due to the spike in the coronavirus which led to the shut down of theatres across the nation. Now, as per the latest report, the film is all set for the digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 7. There has been no official confirmation on the same. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day 9: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Mints Rs 2 Crore, Maintains Stability at Ticket Window

The film started off on a good note with Rs 38 crores but saw a dip on Day two with Rs 16.50 crores. On day three. The box office collection saw a slight growth with Rs 17 crores. On Monday (Day 4), the film saw a drop of more than 50% and made only Rs 6.50 crores. Day 5 saw again a big jump due to Gudi Padhwa and Ugadi holiday and the film earned Rs 11 crores. On day 6 and day 7, the film earned Rs 6 and 3.5 crores respectively. On day 8 and day 9, the film earned around 1.12 crore and 1-2 crore respectively. The film also saw a drop to Rs 6.5 crore after earning Rs 103 crore in its opening weekend. Also Read - Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club Despite COVID-19 Spike

Box Office India had said in a blog on film’s performance, “The first week business of the film is among the top five films in the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh region and pretty much in the same range as (hits like) Saaho but these numbers have come at a much more challenging time.” Also Read - Pawan Kalyan Stable After Testing Positive, Being Treated For Fever And Flum in Lungs

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, titled Vakeel Saab. The film marked Kalyan’s return to films after a two-year sabbatical. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (2018). The film is written and directed by Sriram Benu and has opened up to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.