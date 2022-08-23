Vijay Deverakond on struggle: Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Liger this weekend. The actor is on a promotional spree with his co-star Ananya Panday and during an event in Delhi, he spoke about his journey so far which was not easy. Vijay rose to fame after performing the role of Dr Arjun Reddy in the Telugu version of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. There was no looking back for him after that.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on #BoycottLiger Trend: ‘Kaun Rokenge, Dekh Lenge’

Speaking about the same journey, the success and the efforts that went behind all of it, Vijay went emotional and said he had to fight for everything in life. The popular actor said in Hindi, “Agar life ne kuch sikhaya hai mujhe, ladna sikhaya hai. Paise ke liye ladna pada, respect ke liye ladna pada. Is duniye me meri jagah ke liye ladjna pada, kaamke liye ladna pada, har picture ek ladai thi. (If there’s anything that life has taught me, it’s to fight for it. Fighting for money, for respect. I had to fight for my place in this world. I fought for work. Every film that I did was a fight for me).” Also Read - Liger Box Office Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Sports Actioner Witnesses Humungous Advance Booking - Deets Inside

VIJAY DEVERAKOND ON HIS STRUGGLE IN FILM INDUSTRY: ‘I HAD NOBODY TO BACK ME…’

He talked about his journey in the film industry and how he learned to fight for his films. “Nobody wanted to produce my first film. We raised money on our own and we acted for free in that movie. Release karne ke liye koi nahi tha. We were nobody, I had nobody to back me. Arjun Reddy happened but it wasn’t an easy release. There were protests and we had to fight that. I got so much love after the release. We also fought piracy later,” he said. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence on Boycott Liger Trend, Says 'Will Fight Back'

#VijayDeverakonda gets emotional while speaking about his movie industry journey and the struggles he had to overcome to reach his current position.. pic.twitter.com/GziBnLp7jA — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 23, 2022

Vijay added that he is so grateful in life today for all that happened to him in the past. The actor said it’s not an actor speaking to the audience, but their own ‘Vijay Deverakonda’ who’s opening his heart out. “I have worked with all my heart. I have done everything possible on human grounds to make sure that my audience is not disappointed with my work. I don’t talk like an actor, I am talking like Vijay Deverakonda because this is how I have always been. I have become an actor only in the last five years,” he said.

Vijay has impressed the audience with the promos of Liger. The actor shares good chemistry with Ananya and that is visible both on and off the screen. Their film is set to hit the screens on August 25. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Liger!