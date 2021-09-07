Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has kept his promise to Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya. As he promised, he has roped in the singer to sing a song for his upcoming film Liger. During the Indian Idol 12 finale, Vijay had sent a video message for Shanmukhapriya and promised to offer her to sing a song for one of his films. The actor had said, “Today is the finale. Forget winning, forget losing, and forget everything, just have a blast. Give it your all. Own that stage and completely enjoy the show. I send all my wishes to contestants and judges. Shanmukha Priya, you are coming back to Hyderabad and meeting me. You are singing for me in my film. It’s a deal. Good luck.”Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Dance Like Nobody's Watching in New Romantic Video

On Tuesday, Vijay shared on Instagram a video and welcomed Shanmukhapriya on board for Liger. The singer met the actor at his home and Vijay also revealed in the video how he, Charmee Kaur, and Puri sat together and watched all her videos after the Indian Idol 12 finale ad decided on the right song for her voice. He wrote, “Welcome @shanmukhapriya_1925 onboard #Liger There is no greater happiness than being able to make someone’s dream come true 🙂 Team #Liger welcomes this little rockstar SMP onboard our terrific album.” Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal go All Romantic as They Perform on 'Raata Lambiya,' Fans Say 'Gajab Jodi Hai' | Watch Video

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)



Liger also features Ananya Panday Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It features Vijay as a kickboxer with a stutter. The film also marks his Bollywood debut. Also Read - Arunita Kanjilal Leaves Pawandeep Rajan Smitten With Her Performance in Super Dancer 4, Fan Says 'Shaadi Karlo Please'

For the unversed, Shanmukhapriya was one of the finalists on the show and grabbed the sixth position. Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 12, followed up by Arunita Kanjilal and Danish.