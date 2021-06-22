Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda‘s upcoming much-awaited film Liger was reported to have a direct-to-OTT release. The reports claimed that the film received a whopping Rs 200 crore offer for its digital release. However, the actor has now rubbished the rumours and said that even Rs 200 is ‘too little’ for the Puri Jagannadh directorial. Taking to Twitter, he shared the test that read, “Liger received a huge OTT offer of Rs 200 cr for its direct digital release and the satellite rights in all languages.” Giving a befitting reply, he wrote, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theaters.” Also Read - Baby Suhana Khan Dances to 'Yeh Mera Dil' in This Rare Birthday Special Video

Check Tweet:

Too little.

I’ll do more in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/AOoRYwmFRw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 21, 2021



Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger will be hitting theatres on September 9 and will have a pan-India release worldwide in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It features Vijay as a kickboxer with a stutter. The film also marks his Bollywood debut. Also Read - Ananya Panday All Set To Walk The Runway For FDCI X LFW Phygital Finale

In May this year, the makers had revealed that Liger’s teaser got delayed due to second wave of coronavirus. They further said, “We assure and guarantee that you will witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never seen before avatar and you will not be disappointed.” Also Read - Bhoot Police VS Liger Box Office Clash: Saif Ali Khan And Vijay Deverakonda Are Set To Rule Theatre This September