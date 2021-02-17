Vijay Sethupathi, Vaishnav Tej, and Krithi Shetty starrer Uppena is already a blockbuster hit and has minted Rs 50 crores globally. The film might even break the records of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master. Now, the film is all set to release on the online streaming giant, Netflix. However, there is no official confirmation of its release date. As per the latest reports, the film will stream on Netflix from April 11 onwards. The streaming giant acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a record price and makers locked the deal about the date well in advance. The agreement says that the film Uppena can be streamed on Netflix only after 60 days of its theatrical release. Also Read - Uppena Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Mints Rs 50 Crore Worldwide, Will It Beat Master?



However, the distributors are miffed with the move of makers to release it on Netflix. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, it has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film was originally scheduled for theatrical release in April 2020 but it was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The film revolves around the concept of honour killing and is already winning the hearts of the audience. The film is jointly bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerneni, and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers.

