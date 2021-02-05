The Prasanth Varma directorial Zombie Reddy released today in theatres. The film stars Teja Sajja in the lead role and has been garnering positive reviews, thanks to its quirky theme and performances by the actors. The Telugu movie goers call the film ‘refreshing to watch’. The film features Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prushvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju and Annapoorna, among others. The music is composed by Mark K Robin and the film is produced by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner Apple Trees Studios. Also Read - Zombie Reddy Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

One user wrote, “A genre new to the India cinema. Kudos to the director @PrasanthVarma for coming up with #ZombieReddy. Wishing, @tejasajja123 and the entire cast all the success ahead with this movie. #ZombieReddyMovie #RajeevKanakala. (sic)”

“First half good Thumbs up slow ga start ayindi but interesting interval #ZombieReddy”, wrote another.

Another tweeted, “Zombie Reddy Was A Blockbuster For Sure Kudos To @PrasanthVarma garu for the movie, brilliant acting by everyone @tejasajja123 @DakshaOfficial @anandhiactress #getupsrinu music was excellent @iamMarkKRobin thank you @AppleTreeOffl for making this film #ZombieReddy.”

Check Out Twitter Reactions Here:

Coming With A Different Concept For The First Time In TFI…Keep Supporting Darlings…❤️ Releasing Tomorrow In Your Nearest Theaters..👍#ZombieReddy #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/FI2A9kCSE2 — Prabhas Fans : Online (@PBOnlineFans) February 4, 2021

#ZombieReddy 1st half Decent

2nd Half Excellent

Climax Superb

Zombie Scenes Refreshing to watch

Families will enjoy

Rating 3.5/5

Kurnool backdrop @tejasajja123 Impressive Debut@anandhiactress & @DakshaOfficial Excellent Performance

Stylish Making By @PrasanthVarma BLOCKBUSTER👍 pic.twitter.com/k7ZbO5Rra1 — Kurnool_PSPK_FC (@Kurnool_PSPK_FC) February 5, 2021

• #ZombieReddy : Excellent BGMs , Cinematography OK First Half Intervel block 👌🏻 Second Half All Good Climax 🔥 Prashanth Varma Direction 👌🏻 ! Watchble One Theatrical Experience Asal Miss Avakandi 🤩🔥#ZombieReddyFromToday@tejasajja123 https://t.co/jDIuDD7NtQ — Chandu Viratian (@VampireTweetz) February 5, 2021

Zombie Reddy marks Teja’s first film as the lead actor. Interestingly, the actor made his debut in Tollywood as a child actor at the age of two in Chiranjeevi’s Choodalani Vindi (1998).