Telugu Star Pawan Kalyan to Contest From Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan announced he would be contesting in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election 2024 from Pithapuram constituency. Check the details.

Jana Sena Party leader and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has announced his plans for Andhra Pradesh Elections, revealing his decision to contest from Pithapuram constituency in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly election.

The decision to contest from Pithapuram underscores Pawan Kalyan‘s determination to make a mark in the state’s political landscape. It also reflects the alliance dynamics, as Jana Sena Party has joined forces with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the state, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the central level, for both state and Lok Sabha elections.

The Jana Sena Party will contest 21 seats for the assembly polls out of the total of 175. The BJP will contest on 10 seats, while the TDP will fight on 144 seats.

The tweet shared by Jana Sena Party’s official account reads, “Mr. Pawan Kalyan will contest from Pithapuram. Mr. Pawan Kalyan made the official announcement at the Janasena social media meeting.”



Within a few minutes of the official announcement of Pawan Kalyan’s entry in Andhra Elections, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted that he will be contesting from the Pithapuram seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTEING from PITHAPURAM (sic.)” he wrote in his post.

SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 14, 2024

