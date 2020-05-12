Days after teasing the audience with a teaser and short clips, Salman Khan on Tuesday dropped the official romantic video track Tere Bina featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez. The 54-year-old star took to Twitter to share the song with his followers. As soon as the actor shared the song, excited netizens were quick to share their thoughts on Tere Bina. Salman Khan fans loved the sizzling and romantic chemistry. Also, it’s a treat to watch new song amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Tere Bina Song Out: Salman Khan- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Fresh Romantic Track Gives us Glimpse of Panvel Farmhouse

Tere Bina is directed, sung and produced by Salman itself and he has won millions of hearts. The actor looks handsome in beard. On the other hand, Jacqueline looks pretty with any makeup, hair and fashion stylists. They managed to create the set inside Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. Jacqueline said in an interview that she adjusted all the props and lighting during the shoot. Also Read - Salman Khan on Releasing ‘Tere Bina’ Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says ‘Wanted to Keep Ourselves Busy’

One of the fans wrote, “Looking handsome comes naturally to Salman Khan even during the lockdown. This is the difference between him & other “artificially good looking” stars. The Eternal Stud”. Another one wrote, “#TereBina Song Sung By Megastar #SalmanKhan Himself Is OUT NOW! Good Song With Great Cinematography!” Also Read - Tere Bina Teaser Out: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Romance Will Amp up Your Mood

Netizens are loving Salman Khan’s look in lockdown as it is natural. “Most Handsome Bollywood Actor Ever…Imagining looking this good at 54,Only Salman Khan can relate..The best of young gen stars cant compete Salman at 54 and thats a fact!!!!”, wrote a user.

Have a look at the reactions:

Most Handsome Bollywood Actor Ever…Imagining looking this good at 54,Only Salman Khan can relate..The best of young gen stars cant compete Salman at 54 and thats a fact!!!! #TereBina pic.twitter.com/eN8UnK9nz5 — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) May 12, 2020

All and all it was a beauty show through out the song..Chemistry🔥🔥..The Video is so good.. @BeingSalmanKhan we wanna see such stuffs on ur youtube channel..Really good to see this side of urs..U Directed it really well..And u still r the peak of Indian male beauty♥️#TereBina pic.twitter.com/abmWxrxSW4 — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) May 12, 2020

Waluscha daughter sienna impressed in #TereBina song. Hello all media people, #SalmanKhan launched one more fresh talent. pic.twitter.com/fkRm7235o6 — Salman Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) May 12, 2020

KICK Level Chemistry Man🔥🔥🔥….Just Give us Kick2 already♥️….There are so many SalJacq shippers for a reason🤘#TereBina pic.twitter.com/om6QKr9lJL — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) May 12, 2020

Tere Bina has been sung by Salman himself and was set to tune by Ajay Bhatia while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.