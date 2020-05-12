After sharing a teaser and interview videos on the making of Tere Bina song, Salman Khan, who has sung, acted, directed, and produced the song finally releases on his YouTube channel. While sharing the video, the actor wrote “Amidst the lockdown blues comes a fresh romantic track of the season in the form of, ‘Tere Bina’. Listen to my new romantic track featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.” Also Read - Salman Khan on Releasing ‘Tere Bina’ Song Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says ‘Wanted to Keep Ourselves Busy’

Salman Khan also shared a post on Instagram where he mentioned, "Maine yeh gaana banaya, gaya, shoot kiya aur post kiya aap ke liye, ab aap bhi yeh gaana suno, gaao, aur aap ke swag mai shoot karo ghar pe, post karo, share karo, tag karo n enjoy karo…#TereBina".

In the Tere Bina song, Salman and Jacqueline are shown as a lovey-dovey couple who enjoy all sorts of adventure activities. Both of them romance in open and show their love for each other while horse riding, swimming, painting, dancing, etc. However, there is a small twist at the end.

Watch the song here to know:

Salman Khan in a candid interview with Waluscha said, “Back home in Bandra, we have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay Bhatia), who would keep asking me to sing for him. So far, I have sung four songs for him. Tere Bina is one of those. It wasn’t fitting into any of my films, so we decided to release it now. About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn’t know that we would be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that’s when we decided to do these songs.”

He further told that there were only three people- Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP who managed to shoot a music video.