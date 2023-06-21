Home

Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush has once again teamed up with Anand L Rai for a spiritual sequel to the romantic blockbuster Raanjhanaa. - Check Reactions

Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush is back in action in his raw look as he teams up for a passionate love story directed by Anand L Rai. The actor-director duo has earlier worked in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Dhanush’s portrayal of Kundan in Raanjhanaa was hailed by fans as it became a PAN (popular across nation) hit. The commercial success of the movie established Dhanush in Bollywood as the film’s business in Hindi-speaking belt blurred the North-South divide. The romantic drama featuring Sonam Kapoor was shot in Varanasi and the scenic beauty of the holy city was well captured in its true essence. As Raanjhanaa completed ten years, Dhanush and Rai have announced their third collaboration.

CHECK OUT TERE ISHK MEIN VIRAL TEASER:

DHANUSH RETURNS IN THE MOST FIERCE AVATAR

In the dark-edgy video, breaking of bottles is heard while the promo begins. A long-haired man with petrol bomb is shown running beside a bus with rage while broken glasses are showering on him. In the background Dhanush’s voiceover says, “Tere haath ki mehendi mujh par chot banke ubhar aati hain, tere maathe ki bindi meri lakeerien kha jaati hai. Apni maang k sindoor se kya har baar meri saans,meri dhadkano ko rokoge? Pichhli baar to kundan tha, maan gaya, par is baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge. (The henna on your palm becomes a wound for me every time, the bindi on your forehead destroys my fate every time, will you always use you vermillon to stop my breath? Last time innocent Kundan was easily swayed, this time how are you gong to stop Shankar?).” The man then throws the petrol bomb on the wall which unveils the caption, “From The World of Raanjhanaa,” which burns with the flame reflecting light on Dhanush’s face. The emotional background theme of Raanjhanaa‘s title track plays as Dhanush leaves full of anger. Netizens were thrilled to see the new avatar of Dhanush. Anand Rai shared the video and captioned his post as, “Kuch kahaniyan kisi purane dost jaisi mil jaati hain! Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain…10 saal pehle ek aisi hi kahani mili thi humein… Kundan ki kahani. Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka… uska mood nahi tha jeena ka! Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai! Sirf aapke liye…’Tere Ishk Mein’ (Some stories are found like a long lost friend. They don’t shake hands, just embrace you. Ten years ago we got a story about Kundan. He was my friend but couldn’t survive because he did not wish to live. After ten years a new story has emerged. Kundan and this guy are quite similar, but the latter wants to burn the whole world down. Just for you – Tere Ishk Mein)”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TERE ISHK MEIN ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO:

Jitni taareef kare utna kam h @dhanushkraja sir ki nhi #AnandLRai sir ki.

Vo isliye ki ye sir baar baar dhanush sir ko wapas laate h bollywood me. Thansk director sir. Dhanush sir is phenomenal actor, his voice, his attitude, his tone, his aura, his endeavors, his looks. Ufffffff — Surender Singh (@Surender101998) June 21, 2023

Dhanush – ALR – ARR

Can’t wait for this trio to create magic again.

From the world of Raanjhanaa, #TereIshkMein #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/2EwKC9Yxjk — Sasta Tarantino (@Sparkhi01) June 21, 2023



