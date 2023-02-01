Top Recommended Stories
Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir-Shraddha Create Fireworks With Steamy Chemistry in Romantic Track From Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar – Watch
Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are creating fireworks with their steamy chemistry in the romantic track from Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. - Watch
Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming romantic-comedy is getting rave reviews from netizens. After an overwhelmingly positive response to the teaser and trailer, the new track Tere Pyaar Mein is being hailed by fans. Ranbir and Shraddha’s sizzling chemistry is also being lauded in the Luv Ranjan directorial. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are paired opposite each other in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Luv Ranjan, known fo directing Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama sereis and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also collaborating with Ranbir fir the first time. The romantic song Tere Pyaar Mein has a lot to offer beyond serene locations and catchy lyrics. Ranbir’s steamy kissing scenes with Shraddha and the latter’s bikini shots are surely promising much more fireworks.
CHECK OUT THE VIRAL PROMO OF RANBITR KAPOOR-SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S ROMANTIC SONG:
View this post on Instagram
RANBIR KAPOOR-SHARDDHA KAPOOR STEAM-IT-UP IN TERE PYAAR MEIN
Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandh have sung the soothing track, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Pritam. Ranbir and Shraddha are seen romancing at picturesque locations of Spain in Tere Pyaar Mein. The on-screen couple is seen goofing around at beaches, old mansions, town streets and a yacht. Ranbir and Shraddha exchange passionate liplocks as they depict the intensity of their relationship. Shraddha is also seen donning a scorching hot white bikini where she flaunts her hourglass figure. She also sports a sexy blue bikini as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Netizens are in awe of the sizzling chemistry and praised the song.
CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TERE PYAAR MEIN SONG:
Literally the song and chemistry feels so freshhhh 🥵♥️♥️ #TuJhootiMainMakkaar #TerePyaarMein #ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/gRT0Q53RK4
— A N I M A L 🔫🧔🍺 (@EddyTweetzBro) February 1, 2023
THE CHEMISTRY IS INSANE!
I AM SOLD 😍💗🔥#ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #TerePyaarMein pic.twitter.com/T11lkLo82g
— Aarohiʲʰᵒᵒᵗʰᶦ (@shrazaarohi) February 1, 2023
Chemistry 🥵🥵#ShraddhaKapoor #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/wmWz5r74EF
— Tisha (@its__tisha) February 1, 2023
#TerePyaarMein is BLOCKBUSTER Song !! #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar Music will ROCK the Charts! #RanbirKapoor & #ShraddhaKapoor Chemistry is 🔥! pic.twitter.com/A9K8RR5bc0
— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 1, 2023
Damn they look so good together🔥#TerePyaarMein #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoorpic.twitter.com/GRlZHLsZaY
— souvIK. (@_xsouvIK) February 1, 2023
She is Breathtakingly Beautiful ❤️#ShraddhaKapoor #TerePyaarMein pic.twitter.com/DllFK0PMy4
— AvishTweets (@AvishTweets) February 1, 2023
1..2..3..4..5 kisses in single song😭😍#TerePyaarMein #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/ObBS2GdaBE
— BANJARA (@malang_aryan) February 1, 2023
Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Wanga’s Animal, releasing in August 2023. Shraddha is all set to return in Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy Stree 2.
