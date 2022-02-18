Teri Ada Song Out Now: The month of February has something magical about it that puts our emotions in a romantic state. With Valentine’s Day behind us, the romance is here to stay as Kaushik-Guddu releases their new single, ‘Teri Adaa,’ which features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, as well as heartfelt voices from Mohit Chauhan and Saumya Upadhyay.Also Read - YRKKH Fame Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Recreate The Charm of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Fans Get Emotional

Teri Ada is a light romantic story starring the cutest couple, Shivangi and Mohsin. The two won hearts with their performance as Kartik-Naira in Yeh Rishita Kya Kehlata Hai. The amazing duo falls in love after a series of adorable plot twists. Shivangi plays a bright and fun character in the music video, who is a little difficult to reach first, but Mohsin's caring nature quickly draws him close to Shivangi's heart. Teri Ada is a timeless love story with stunning visuals for 'Shivin' enthusiasts.

You can listen to their music here:



Kaushik and Guddu, a gifted musical team, are the minds behind some of the most popular songs that have recently hit the charts. The two have a Midas touch that turns every song into a mega-hit, having grown up in the hustle and bustle of Kolkata. Last year, their song ‘Mera Yaaraa’ from Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryawanshi rocked the internet, with over 2 million clips created on social media. The team has proven its versatility with songs like ‘Sajan Bade Senti’ in Aayushman Khurrana’s ‘Badhaai Ho‘ and the ‘LoveYatri Title Track‘ in Salman Khan’s 2018 film ‘LoveYatri.’

Kaushik Guddu, when asked about their new song, said, “We are ecstatic to present ‘Teri Adaa’ to the audience. We had a lot of fun working with the famous Mohit Chauhan, whose voice elevated our song to new heights. Also, we can’t think of a better Jodi to portray the song than Shivangi and Mohsin, and we only hope that the audience loves our latest venture as much as they have in the past ”

Kaushik-Guddu, one of the most sought-after song creators in current Pop Music, are gearing up for a storm with their new release.