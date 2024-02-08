Home

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 1 Crore?

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: In just one day, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a film helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others, will hit theatres. The film is generating a lot of buzz because of its intriguing trailer and some highly energetic dancing sequences. The oddball romantic comedy opened advance booking on Tuesday afternoon, but the pace of sales has been lacklustre thus far. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is so popular that it made approximately Rs 50 lakh on its first day of sales just one day after advance bookings began. Shahid Kapoor’s film has so far minted Rs 93 lakh as per Sacnilk’s latest reports.

The curiosity of many has been piqued by Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s long title, trailer, and songs. After Fighter, Merry Christmas, Main Atal Hoon, and Tauba Tera Jalwa, it will be the sixth Hindi theatrical release of 2024. The film currently has an all-India advance collection of Rs 93.4 lakh, states a report on Sacnilk.com. The rom-com has sold an estimated 43,250 tickets across 7,228 shows.

