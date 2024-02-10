Home

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jjiya' hit the screens this weekend but has not been able to entertain the audience much.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ hit the screens this weekend. The film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah is a love story between a man and a robot. And seems like it didn’t open well among the audience. At least, that’s what the numbers say. On Friday, the film opened at around Rs 6 crore which is not a celebratory figure for any film as the day 1 business.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya‘ received mixed reviews where most of the audience called it neither boring nor entertaining. The film is expected to see a slight growth on Saturday and Sunday. However, a steep curve in its growth trajectory shouldn’t be expected. TBMAUJ is looking at a decent total of around Rs 20 crore by the end of its opening weekend. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, it has so far collected Rs 6.50 crore.

The film has released alongside Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam which has opened with good reviews by both critics and the audience. This could be an additional dent in its Box Office presence considering the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial will totally sweep away its business in the South market. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ tries to go experimental with its story and that’s probably the biggest hurdle in its wide acceptance at the ticket window. A human being falling in love with a robot and exploring the idea of a relationship despite knowing the reality sounded delusional to many.

It will be interesting to see where the film goes from here and then how it eventually starts faring towards the weekdays. However, the first weekend looks a little sorted as of now. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’!

