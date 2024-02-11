Home

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Rom-Com Holds The Momentum

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's rom-com which has collected Rs 9.5 crore on Saturday, has amassed Rs 16.2 crore (nett) roughly India.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 2: Arriving a week early with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on February 9, 2024, was Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Valentine’s present for the audience. The film had a conflicting reception upon its theatrical debut. In spite of the negative elements, the sci-fi romantic drama has experienced a slight growth. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya gained momentum on Saturday following a respectable first day of sales on Friday. Shahid and Kriti’s rom-com apparently made an estimated Rs 9.5 crore nett on its second day at theatres in India, according to a report by Sacnilk.com.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day 2 Collection Reports

The same portal states that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which brought in Rs 6.7 crore on Friday, has made over Rs 16.2 crore nett in India thus far. It is anticipated that the movie will maintain its momentum in the days preceding Tuesday, February 14, 2024. On Saturday, the sci-fi’s Hindi occupancy rate was 22.16 per cent overall. Given that it was a Saturday, the profits ought to have been higher. Even if Fighter has had a lacklustre reception at the box office, there isn’t much competition there either. It should be noted, nevertheless, that if the receipts reach 8 crores or more, TBMAUJ may have had a 14% gain.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review

Some critics found the movie to be enjoyable, while others felt that the idea of AI singularity was not fully developed. The movie debuted to a mixed bag of reviews. A few people described the movie as a situational humour comedy with witty punchlines. India.com’s review for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s film read, “From Dharam Paaji, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma to Rajesh Kumar, the movie would lack substance without its cast, whose presence imbues the film with its essence, hinting at the nuanced ways one character asserts dominance over another. Their performances alone are nearly a sufficient reason to watch the entire film.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, stars Shahid Kapoor as a guy who falls in love and chooses to wed Sifra (Kriti Sanon), a robot. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has important parts for Dharmendra, Rajesh Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Maddock Films and Jio Studios support the sci-fi drama. Fans have been ecstatic for Janhvi Kapoor’s cameo in the movie, which was announced shortly after it was released.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.