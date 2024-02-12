Home

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Sci-Fi FINALLY Earns in Double Digit, Mints Rs 26.85 Crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's sci-fi, which marks the directorial debut of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 3: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is performing incredibly well at the box office. Within three days of its release, the movie had made over Rs 26 crore, according to Sacnilk.com. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon play the movie’s key actors. On its first day, the movie brought in Rs 6.7 crore, and on its second, Rs 9.65 crore. According to preliminary estimates, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has probably earned Rs 10.50 crore nett in India on its third day of release. In India, the movie has made a total of Rs 26.85 crore nett thus far.

According to the website, the movie’s Hindi occupancy on Sunday was 24.64% altogether. With 71.33% occupancy on Day 3, Chennai maintains its top spot among cities where most people choose to watch the afternoon and evening performances. Pune is in third place with 33.6% occupancy for the movie, while Bengaluru is in second place with 37% occupancy.

Experienced performers Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, play pivotal roles, in addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. According to the storyline, the movie narrates the story of an unusual relationship and stars Kapoor as engineer Aryan, who chooses to marry Sanon’s character Sifra, a robotic creature.

India.com’s review for Shahid and Kriti’s sci-fi read, “Shahid Kapoor will also be the lover boy of Bollywood, aiming to do the best romance on screen. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon tried holding her robotic demeanour but somehow disappointed the audience sitting. Surprisingly, Dimple is not very simple in the movie. The actress features a boss lady vibe with fancy glasses, elegant shawls, and messy buns.”

The review added, “Clearly, the filmmakers have consistently toyed with the placement of their supporting actors (the good part about the film). From Dharam Paaji, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma to Rajesh Kumar, the movie would lack substance without its cast, whose presence imbues the film with its essence, hinting at the nuanced ways one character asserts dominance over another. Their performances alone are nearly a sufficient reason to watch the entire film.”

The movie’s box office takes are respectable, however with Shahid Kapoor’s comeback to the romance genre and its popular soundtrack, higher figures were anticipated. Now that its lifespan trending would depend on passing the critical Monday test, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will strive to pass it.

