Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 4: Decent Numbers For Shahid Kapoor’s Film First Time After Kabir Singh – Check Detailed Report

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 4 latest update: Check the detailed analysis of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romatic comedy as it ensures decent numbers.

TBMAUJ box office update: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to have got things moving at the Box Office. The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer maintained a decent collection during the first weekend and now, while the first Monday showed a dip, the total after four days remained decent. The romantic comedy dropped to collect around Rs 3 crore on the first Monday, establishing that the film’s pull is not looking great at the ticket window. However, this is the first film after the massively successful Kabir Singh which has brought in this kind of a number for Shahid Kapoor.

Jersey, which was released two years back, collected around Rs 13 crore in four days at the Box Office. TBMAUJ might not survive for a long time but it has already surpassed with Jersey collected in its first week at the Box Office.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection For Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 6.7 crore

Saturday: Rs 9.65 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.75 crore

Monday: Rs 3.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 30.85 crore

The film has got a big window to continue to perform at the Box Office and the Valentine’s Day weekend could show some magic. TBAUJ features Kriti playing the character of a robot. While the whole concept has failed to impress the audience, there’s still curiosity among them. The music has appealed to the masses and that can probably help the film to get some boost during the V-Day weekend. The only decent release which can stop its run at the Box Office is Crakk which is hitting the screens next week. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in important roles.

What are your expectations from its lifetime collection? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya!

