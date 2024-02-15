Home

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 6: Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon’s Sci-Fi Rom-Com Witnesses Decent Jump on V-Day, Netts Rs 6.75 crores

On its sixth day at the box office, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, capitalized on Valentine's Day, raking in more than ₹6 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 6: In a surprising turn of events, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Sci-Fi romantic comedy witnessed a massive jump on Valentine’s Day. The movie marked a surge of 80-85 per cent on Wednesday compared to the previous day’s earnings. As per a report by Sacnilk, TBMAUJ is expected to surpass expectations and is set to rake in Rs 6.75 crore nett.

One of the reasons for this massive jump was the special promotional ‘Buy One Get One Offer’ which was given to the audience of V-Day. As a result, the offer allowed couples to avail of major discounts and also increased the footfall of the audience on the big screens. With this, the Indian total of the film stands at around Rs 41.35 crore in six days. On the opening day of the film, the movie garnered Rs 6.7 crore nett in India. Further, this promotional offer is expected to end on Thursday, which is expected to sustain audience interest. However, it is also anticipated that the film will witness a drop in collection in the coming days.

During its debut weekend, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ witnessed a surge in domestic box office figures, garnering ₹9.65 crore nett and ₹10.75 crore nett on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, on its initial Monday, the film experienced a decline, securing ₹3.65 crore nett in India.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Written and directed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie begins with a big loud Punjabi family trying to get their son Aryaan (played by Shahid) married. However, every time the boy escapes the situation. Later, when he visits his aunt Urmila (played by Dimple Kapadia), he meets Sifra (played by Kriti Sanon), a super-intelligent robot who looks and feels human and falls in love with her. The movie then sees a lot of unexpected twists and turns, leaving the audience with a lot of questions about technology.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Performances

As per India.com review of the film, “Shahid Kapoor’s acting, he will also be the lover boy of Bollywood, aiming to do the best romance on screen. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon tried holding her robotic demeanour but somehow disappointed the audience sitting. Also, it was evident to realise that the actress had limited dialogue and could only say ‘Theek Hai” to anything asked. Surprisingly, Dimple is not very simple in the movie. The actress features a boss lady vibe with fancy glasses, elegant shawls, and messy buns.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.