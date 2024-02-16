Home

Entertainment

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Film Fails to Reach Even Rs 50 Crore in First Week – Check Details

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Film Fails to Reach Even Rs 50 Crore in First Week – Check Details

The film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, did not succeed in generating substantial revenue during the weekdays.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 07

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya once again witnessed a massive drop in Box Office Collection on Day 07 of its release. Earlier on V-Day, there was a spike in the numbers as the movie garnered about Rs 6.75 crore nett in India. However, on Thursday, the movie managed to mint just Rs 3.25 crore. As per Sacnilk.com, TBMAUJ’s total collection after the first week now stands at Rs 44.60 Crore.

Trending Now

According to the portal, the movie had a respectable opening on Friday, raking in Rs 6.7 crore. It saw an increase in momentum on Saturday, bringing in a collection of Rs 9.65 crore, which it maintained on Sunday too. By the end of its first weekend, the film had garnered almost Rs 27 crore. However, during the weekdays, it struggled to generate significant revenue at the box office.

You may like to read

Take a look at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day-Wise Collection:

Day 1 (Friday) – Rs 6.7 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) – Rs 9.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) – Rs 10.75 crore

Day 4 (Monday) – Rs 3.75 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) – Rs 3.85 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) – Rs 6.75 crore

Day 7 (Thursday) – Rs 3.25 crore

Total – Rs 44.60 crore

While talking about the occupancy front, the film witnessed an overall 10.74 per cent occupancy on Thursday wherein major people opted for the night shows. Meanwhile, the reason for witnessing a spike on Wednesday – Valentine’s Day was an offer ‘Buy One Get One Free’. This allowed the audience to bring their plus one. As a result, the offer allowed couples to avail of major discounts and also increased the footfall of the audience on the big screens.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The movie is written and directed by filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and features Shahid Kapoor as a robotics engineer and Kriti Sanon as Sifra, a super-intelligent robot who looks and feels human. The movie is about an impossible love story with a lot of unexpected twists and turns, leaving the audience with a lot of questions about technology.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Performances

As per India.com’s review of the film, “Shahid Kapoor’s acting, he will also be the lover boy of Bollywood, aiming to do the best romance on screen. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon tried holding her robotic demeanour but somehow disappointed the audience sitting. Also, it was evident to realise that the actress had limited dialogue and could only say ‘Theek Hai” to anything asked. Surprisingly, Dimple is not very simple in the movie. The actress features a boss lady vibe with fancy glasses, elegant shawls, and messy buns.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.