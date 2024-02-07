Home

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: CBCF Asks To Remove 25% of Intimate Scenes Between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

The Central Board of Film Certification demanded the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha to chop off an intimate sequence from the movie. The movie will be released on February 9, 2024.

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming romantic-drama film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been making quite a lot of buzz ahead of its release on February 9, 2024. The movie also made headlines on social media regarding its intimate scenes in the movie. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBCF) had asked the makers of the film to cut down the sex sequence by almost 25%. Here’s what the CBCF had also demanded.

Central Board of Film Certification Demands Intimate Scenes To Be Chopped Off

The CBCF had witnessed intimate scenes in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha. The Central Board had also listed that nine seconds of the sequence was also censored. The intimacy shown between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had been shortened from 36 seconds to a 27-second sequence. Additionally, the word daru, meaning alcohol has been replaced with the word drink in the movie.

CBCF Ask Makers To Add Anti-Smoking Messages

The CBFC requested the filmmakers to include a larger and more visible anti-smoking message in Hindi. Once the changes were implemented, the CBFC approved the film with a U/A certificate on February 2. The runtime of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds), as stated in the censor certificate.

Movie Plot of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The romantic drama movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Dharmendra in the lead roles. Directed by Amit Joshi, the movie revolves around a love story set in the unexplored realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes a reality in this film. Shahid portrays a scientist who creates a robot with emotions and eventually ties the knot with Kriti’s character, Sifra, an exceptionally intelligent female robot. The recently released trailer reveals Shahid’s character falling in love with the robot.

Take a look at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Release Date of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The highly anticipated movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 9, 2024. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Dharmendra in lead roles the movie also features Dimple Kapadia, in the romantic drama movie.

