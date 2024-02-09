Home

Entertainment

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya FIRST Review: Mira Rajput Reacts to Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Kiss

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya FIRST Review: Mira Rajput Reacts to Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Kiss

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: The rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has finally hit the theatres. Mira Rajput reviews her OG lover boy's film on Instagram.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya FIRST Review: Mira Rajput Reacts to Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Kiss

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya FIRST Review: As Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made it to the theatres amid much anticipation. A special Mumbai showing of the movie was held on Thursday night, and Mira Rajput, Shahid’s wife, was among those in attendance. She took to her Instagram handle to review her husband and ‘OG lover boy’s’ film. She said, “Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end.” Mira Rajput added that Kriti Sanon was ‘Pitch perfect’ and called him ‘The OG Lover-boy.’ She concluded, “The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt. Watch TBMAUJ now. Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the heart), stomach is hurting. (sic)”

Trending Now

Mira Rajput Reviews Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

You may like to read

The excitement for the movie’s February 9 release skyrocketed as the title and its plot—a human and a robot love story—were revealed. Based on teasers and groovy music, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya appears to be a film worth holding out for.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Gets U/A Certificate

The movie, which has a duration of 143.15 minutes, or two hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds, was directed by rookie filmmakers Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. The Central Board of Film Certification has certified it as U/A (CBFC). Bollywood Hungama has revealed that the CBFC trimmed a scene involving personal character interaction, resulting in a 25% shorter version. The scene that was originally 36 seconds was cut down to 27 seconds by eliminating 9 seconds. In addition, in the second part of the movie, the CBFC replaced the term ‘Daru’ with ‘Drink.’

Shahid Kapoor portrays a robot scientist who eventually falls in love and marries Kriti’s character, Sifra, a female robot with exceptional intelligence. The teaser depicts his fall in love with the robot and his perseverance after learning the truth about her. Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi are the writers and directors of Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It’s been produced by Laxman Utekar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars the renowned actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, several celebs attended the film’s special premiere on Thursday. Wearing a black top and green jeans, Kriti made heads turn at the screening. Kriti’s younger sister Nupur Sanon was in attendance. Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neelima Azeem, brother Ishaan Khatter, and wife Mira were with him. Bollywood biggies like Jackky Bhagnani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh made it to the screening.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.