Home

Entertainment

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Robotic’ Romance Will Definitely Leave You Guffawing – Watch

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Robotic’ Romance Will Definitely Leave You Guffawing – Watch

The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released the trailer of the movie on Thursday. The movie features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer released.

The wait is finally over! Shahid Kapoor’s much-anticipated film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ trailer has been released on Thursday. The makers unveiled the trailer which features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and more. The movie is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and will release on February 09, 2024.

Trending Now

The trailer begins with actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon flirting with each other. Everything seems until Shahid introduces his big happy family to Kriti. Later, the trailer shows Shahid and Kriti tying the knot. However, things tend to change with the entry of Dimple Kapadia. The veteran actor plays the role of Shahid’s aunty where she informs him that Kriti is a robot and he has fallen for a robot. Hence, the poster of the film features a small robot in its name.

You may like to read

Take a look at the trailer here:



Indeed, after watching the trailer, the punch line which says that the film is an impossible love story actually justifies itself. The trailer is filled with jokes, laughter, humour and love, in short a complete package in itself.

Shahid also shared the trailer. Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped the trailer and wrote, “Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year! The trailer out now! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine’s week, 9th February 2024! (sic).” As soon as the trailer was released, fans started to spam the comment section with love comments. While one wrote, ‘Waiting eagerly’, another commented, ‘Can’t wait to see the film.’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.