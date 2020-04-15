The much-awaited Netflix series, Mrs. Serial Killer, starring Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has finally got a release date and the same was dropped by actor Manoj Bajpayee in the most filmy way. Jacqueline was supposed to make her digital debut with the Shirish Kunder-directorial but Drive released first on Netflix as the series got shelved post production. Also Read - Love Wedding Repeat Twitter Rections: Netflix's Rom-com Receives Mixed Reviews

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline recently shared a video featuring her before her bedroom mirror, check out the fittings of some dresses. She gets a video call from Manoj who is then threatened by the diva with a knife in hand. Faking surprise, Manoj drops the release date of the upcoming series. Jacqueline captioned the video, “Mrs. Serial Killer May 1st on Netflix! Can’t wait for you guys to watch this! Super thrilled about this one! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1, only on Netflix P.S: Don’t forget the tuxedo @bajpayee.manoj (sic).” Also Read - Farah Khan's Son Czar is The New Rapper In Town, Makes Rap Song Based on COVID-19

Last year in April, the makers had dropped the news of roping in Jacqueline for Mrs. Serial Killer and suggested a release by the end of the year. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. Farah had said in a statement earlier last year, “So thrilled that Jacqueline makes her digital debut with our film ‘Mrs Serial Killer’. Shirish and I are excited and also gearing up to give the audience something completely new and unexpected.”

Also starring actor Mohit Raina and debutante Zayn Marie Khan, Aamir Khan’s niece, apart from Jacqueline and Manoj, the one-line synopsis of the movie reads, “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.”