Bollywood is doing its bit to contribute to the welfare of people amid the coronavirus crisis. While many have been donating money to various funds across the country, others are using their creative minds and collaborating with people to release songs and videos that can help motivate people in these difficult times. After Akshay Kumar dropped the recreated version of the Teri Mitti song as a tribute to the frontline healthcare workers, actor Ajay Devgn is set to bring a song on hope and happiness today.

Titled Thahar Ja Apno Ke Liye, it's a song that appeals to people to stay inside their homes and take a break from their regular activities for the sake of their families. Talking about the music video with Bombay Times, Ajay said he attempted this song because he wanted to tell everyone that this is not the time for rigorous working but taking care of your loved ones and ensuring their safety as well as yours. The actor added that he shot the song at home and got his nine-year-old son Yug Devgn assist him in the making of the video.

The actor was quoted by the daily saying, "Anil (Verma) is our inhouse writer and has written songs for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, too. He had written these lines, and I liked the idea. The song is more about mental health and happiness. Through the song, we are trying to explain to the common man that… you have been working all your life for your family, so now, for the sake of their safety, you have to stay at home. So, thahar ja apno ke liye."

Ajay went on to reveal that Yug was very excited to be a part of the song as an assistant director and he was on his toes all the time during the making of the video. The actor said after shooting the video at his home, he sent it across to the editor who edited it at his home. “Everyone, who was part of this, worked on it from their own homes. Given that I didn’t have a team to shoot it, I asked my son, Yug, if he wanted to be a part of it as my assistant director. When we shot it, all through the day he was working with me and running around the house. He was excited to see his name in the credits,” Ajay explained.

Thahar Ja Apni Ke Liye drops today.