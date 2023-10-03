Home

Thalaivar 170: Fahadh Faasil Joins The Cast Of Rajinikanth’s Next

If the reports are to be believed, Thalaivar 170 will feature Rajinikanth in the role of a retired police officer. The untitled film will be helmed by TJ Gnanavel.

Fahadh Faasil joins the cast of Thalaivar 170.

Following the success of Jailer, fans of superstar Rajinikanth have been eagerly waiting for his next. The actor has joined hands with TJ Gnanavel for Thalaivar 170. Now, there has been an addition to the cast of the film. The makers of the drama, Lyca Productions have officially announced that Fahadh Faasil will be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in his next. Lyca Productions made the exciting announcement with a post of X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fahadh Faasil Joins The Cast Of Thalaivar 170

Sharing a black and white photograph of Fahadh Faasil, the makers tweeted, “Welcoming the incredibly versatile talent. Mr. Fahadh Faasil on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaivar170Team gains a powerful new addition with the astonishing performer #FahadhFaasil joining them.”

Previously, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan were welcomed to the Thalaivar 170 team. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander will be providing the songs and background score for this yet-to-be-titled drama. For the unaware, the film will mark Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth’s fourth association after the recently released Jailer, Darbar and Petta. The movie will also mark the primary collaboration between Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel.

While not much is known about Thalaivar 170, the reports suggest that Thalaivar will be seen playing the role of a retired police officer in his next. As the makers have started announcing the official cast of the movie, the technical crew of the drama is also likely to be revealed shortly.

Check out the official announcement below:



What’s Next For Fahadh Faasil?

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil is currently busy with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. He will once again be seen essaying the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the much-awaited sequel.

Rajinikanth’s Lineup

In the meantime, aside from Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth will also be seen doing a cameo role in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam. The project which is slated to hit the big screens for Pongal 2024 will see Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Akash Sahani in pivotal roles.

In addition to this, the superstar will also lead Lokesh Kanagaraj next, titled Thalaivar 171 for now.

