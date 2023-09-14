Lokesh Kanagaraj Begins Prep Work For Rajinikanth Starrer Thalaivar 171

Home

Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Commences Prep Work For His Next With Rajinikanth, Delays His Acting Debut

Lokesh Kanagaraj has reportedly commenced the preparation for his upcoming film, Thalaivar171. The yet-to-be-titled drama will see superstar Rajinikanth as the protagonist.

Lokesh Kanagaraj begins prep for Thalaivar 171.

The dream team of superstar Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kangaraj have joined forces for a highly anticipated project, Thalaivar 171 for now. This is the first time that the actor and duo are working together. Going by a latest Pinkvilla report, Lokesh Kanagaraj has commenced the prep for his next with Rajinikanth. The producers of this yet-to-be-titled drama, Sun Pictures officially announced Thalaivar 171 through a Twitter post a couple of days back. Anirudh has come on board the technical crew of the movie as the music composer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj All Set For His Acting Debut

Over the years, Lokesh Kanagaraj has delivered multiple blockbusters as a director in the form of Vikram, Kaithi, and Master. Now, the filmmaker is all set to shift his focus from behind the camera to in front of the camera. If the reports are to be believed, the director is all ready to make his acting debut in the film by popular stunt master duo Anbu and Arivu, commonly known as Anbariv. They have been reportedly planning to get Lokesh Kanagaraj on board since a long time. However, it looks like they will have to wait a bit longer as the filmmaker is occupied with his previous work commitments. Along with preparation for Thalaivar 171 starring Rajinikanth, he is also finishing up the post-production work for Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. According to the sources, Anbariv’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj will be going on the floors by next year.

Sun Pictures Announces Thalaivar 171

On September 11 this year, the production house Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter handle and announced Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalaivar 171 with Rajinikanth. The film will feature music rendered by composer Anirudh Ravichander, while the action sequences will be choreographed by director duo Anbariv.

All About Leo

In the meantime, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay is slated to release in the cinema halls on October 19. The film’s cast includes Trisha as the leading lady, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Matthew Thomas in important roles. The songs and background score for Leo has been provided by celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander.

