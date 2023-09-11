Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth Announces His Next With Lokesh Kanagaraj

Home

Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth Collaborates With Lokesh Kanagaraj For His Next; Grand Announcement By Sun Pictures

While the music for Thalaivar 171 will be provided by composer Anirudh Ravichander, stunt choreographer duo Anbu-Arivu will be directing the action sequences of the movie.

Rajinikanth announces his next with Lokesh Kanagara. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth are in for a treat! Basking in the success of Jailer, Thalaivar has announced his next. The Darbar actor will be joining forces with Vikram maker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the project named Thalaivar 171 for now. This yet-to-be-titled drama will be financed by Sun Pictures, who also backed Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The movie is yet to go on the floors as Lokesh Kanagaraj is occupied with the post-production work of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo at the moment. It will be exciting to see what this actor and director duo come up with next.

It has been speculated for some time that Lokesh Kanagaraj plans to collaborate with Rajinikanth. Confirming the same, Sun Pictures wrote on their official Twitter handle, “We are happy to announce Superstar @rajinikanth ’s #Thalaivar171…Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh… An @anirudhofficial musical… Action by @anbariv.”

Anirudh Ravichander who has been roped in as the music composer for Thalaivar 171 has also scored the tunes for filmmaker Lokesh Kanaragaj’s Vikram and Leo. Not just that, he also worked with Thalaivar in Jailer.

The film’s technical crew also includes the stunt choreographer duo Anbu-Arivu. The remaining cast and crew of the drama will be announced later. It is said that Thalaivar 171 will also be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, bringing together all the superstars from Kollywood.

Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Professional Commitments

Rajinikanth is expected to start working on director TJ Gnanavel’s Thalaivar 170 next. It is believed that Fahadh Faasil has come on board the cast of the film as the antagonist. If reports are to be believed, the superstar will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in his next.

On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s professional lineup includes Leo, Kaithi 2, and Vikram 2.

In the meantime, Sun Pictures’s Kalanithi Maran recently gifted luxury cars to the members of Jailer, including superstar Rajinikanth, director Nelson Dilipkumar, and composer Anirudh Ravichander as the movie turned out to be such a major success at the box office. Additionally, Sun Pictures also gifted gold coins to all those who worked in Jailer during the film’s success.

