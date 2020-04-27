The coronavirus lockdown has paved more difficulties for the makers of Thalaivi. The Kangana Ranaut starrer was being shot at giant sets constructed in Hyderabad before the lockdown was announced. A report in Mid-Day now suggests that the makers have already incurred the losses of Rs 5 crore and if they are not permitted to begin the shoot after the lockdown, the loss would be greater. The report quoted the director and producers of the film explaining how crucial it is for them to have at least a 10-day window to shoot in Hyderabad where they have constructed huge sets that will be destroyed in rains if lockdown gets extended till June. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 10 Lakh to Daily Wagers Working on Thalaivi And FEFSI UNION

Producer Shailesh R Singh told the daily, "We need to wrap up the film before the rains hit. Since they are outdoor set-up, they will be ruined in the monsoon. Reconstructing the set will be an expensive affair."

The two elaborate sets built in Hyderabad and Chennai have been standing unused over the past six weeks. The producer added that they paid the studio for March but couldn't shoot for even a single day in the month. "Our team's safety is our priority. We have paid (the studio) for March but were unable to shoot for a single day in Hyderabad. It's uncertain when the lockdown will be lifted. Even if we get a 10-day window, we will finish shooting the outdoor portions," he explained.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is a biopic on one of the most celebrated political figures in India- J Jayalalithaa. The makers also revealed that around 40 per cent of the movie is left to be filmed and right now, they are not thinking about the delay in the release but the bigger challenge is to ensure the shoot is completed.