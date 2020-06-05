After a lot of discussion and debates surrounding the release of Thalaivi, it seems like the makers have finally given it to Netflix, Amazon Prime. A report in the entertainment portal Spotboye suggests that the Kangana Ranaut film has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 55 crore for an OTT platform. Also Read - Choked Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

It won't be surprising if the makers of Thalaivi will follow the suit as various other filmmakers decided to release their films on digital platforms than waiting for theatres to re-open post the COVID-19 lockdown. When asked about her thoughts on release films directly on an OTT platform, Kangana Ranaut told Pinkvilla, "It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can't release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film, but yes films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends."

Kangana is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. She opens about the impact of lockdown on fees. She said, "For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore. They also have satellite rights to sell for both languages and also distribution rights. So, whenever a project is conceived, there is a financial blueprint to it, recovery blueprint to it. Then they match actors and their market worth and accordingly are approached."

It feels that Kangana Ranaut is ‘not ok’ with the direct digital release. Directed by AL Vijay, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on June 26 before the coronavirus pandemic situation in India.

Thalaivi is a biopic on one of the most celebrated political figures in India- J Jayalalithaa. The makers also revealed that around 40 per cent of the movie is left to be filmed and right now, they are not thinking about the delay in the release but the bigger challenge is to ensure the shoot is completed.