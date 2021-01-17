Actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a heartwarming video featuring herself and Arvind Swami as Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran (MGR) on the occasion of AIADMK founder-actor’s 104th birth anniversary. For the very first time, Kangana and Arvind are seen together in the frame in the Thalaivi teaser. The clip gives us a glimpse of the era in which Jayalalithaa and MGR were both superstars and the journey of Thalaivi and MGR. The video chronicles some of the landmark events from MGR’s journey and the makers paid tribute to his immense contribution to the state. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts To AIIMS Doctor Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Shot, Says 'Can't Wait'

Sharing the same on Instagram, Kangana wrote, "Here's a tribute to the legend #MGR on his 104th birth anniversary, the revolutionary leader of Tamil Nadu and a true mentor to #Thalaivi, the iconic leader! (sic)"

Watch the teaser here:



The film is the first official biopic made on the politician and Kangana is working extremely hard to polish her skills. The film is being made on a grand budget and trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her film career, her political rise, illness, and death. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by AL Vijay, the film is produced by y Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media, And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana is currently busy shooting for her film Dhaakad in Bhopal. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.