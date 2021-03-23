Mumbai: The trailer of the much-awaited movie Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut has been released. The movie presents an inspiring story of late actor and politician – J Jayalalithaa. The trailer was released at a grand event in Mumbai on lead actor Kangana Ranaut’s birthday. Also Read - Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Portrays Jayalalithaa's Fight Against Patriarchy in a Powerful Story

The trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience with several people taking to Twitter appreciating Kangana's performance as Jaya. One user wrote, "THALAIVI Trailer is MIND-BLOWING. Kangana portrays the character arc of a young Jayalalithaa transforming from an actress to a woman standing up for her honour and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with absolute precision". Several people called the trailer 'amazing' and 'mind-blowing'. Some of Kangana's fans also wrote that with Thalaivi, Kangana might get another National Award next year.

Check out some of the tweets here: Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Her Fourth-Time National Award Win, Thanks The Teams of Manikarnika And Panga - Watch

THALAIVI Trailer is MIND-BLOWING 🤩 Kangana portrays the character arc of a young Jayalalithaa transforming from an actress to a woman standing up for her honour and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with absolute precision EXPECTED BLOCKBUSTER 💥✨#ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/tkKnufAiOH — Go Corona Go (@GoCoronaGo14) March 23, 2021

Some people also appreciated Kangana’s transformation for the movie.

OMG SUCH LEVEL OF PERFECTION IS UNSEEN 💥🤩 And What’s More? After Jayalalithaa, #KanganaRanaut is all set to play Indira Gandhi as well✨ Only a mega-talented legend like @KanganaTeam can do this 🙏#ThalaiviTrailer #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/lDXeAOsRc5 — Go Corona Go (@GoCoronaGo14) March 23, 2021

Thalaivi is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. This movie is Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. It Will be released in three languages – Hindi, English and Telugu on 23 April 2021.