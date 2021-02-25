Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Rani Mukherji, Saif Ali Khan and Sidhanth Chaturvedi, is all set to release on April 23, 2021. Saif will play the role of Bunty and Rani retains Babli’s role. On the other hand, Sidhanth Chaturvedi will be seen in a comic role and Sharvari Wagh will make her on-screen debut. Helmed by Yash Raj Films, the comedy whose first part was a major blockbuster will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi. On Wednesday evening, Kangana Ranaut made a special announcement about her next film, Thalaivi, which is the biopic of Jayalalithaa. A motion teaser poster was unveiled with a release date. Kangana took to Twitter to share that: “To Jaya Amma, on her birth anniversary Witness the story of the legend, #Thalaivi, in cinemas on 23rd April 2021.” Also Read - What is Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan’s Baby Name? Nana Randhir Kapoor Has to Say This



It will be interesting to watch Thalaivi and Bunty Aur Babli 2 clashing at the box office during on April 23. Both the films are much-awaited movies to be released this year featuring two big superstars. The films are expected to do well at the box office but what’s interesting is which film will do better at the box office.

There are so many films releasing this year. Everyone was waiting for the right time after the coronavirus pandemic. The release calendar is getting crowded with every passing day, and the film industry is now seeing clashes.

Bunty Aur Babli was directed by Shaad Ali but the sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be helmed by Varun V Sharma. On the other hand, Thalaivi is helmed by AL Vijay, the film is produced by y Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh under their respective banners Vibri Media, Karma Media, And Entertainment in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.