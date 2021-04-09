Tamil Nadu: Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Thalapathy 65 is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Also Read - Why Did Thalapathy Vijay Ride a Cycle to Polling Booth? No Political Reason For Sure!

While the final schedule for the shoot is currently underway, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the lead actor Pooja Hegde has been paid Rs 3 crore for the film. This is one of the highest remunerations in the South. The report claims that Pooja Hegde has increased her remuneration because of her immense popularity. “Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead in the film, has been paid Rs 3 crore for the film. It’s the highest that she has got upfront to date, and the key reason for the hike in fees is because of her increasing popularity across the nation. She is flooded with offers from all industries; however, she couldn’t miss out on the opportunity of working with Vijay and came on board the film instantly. She cleared her date diaries and went out of the way to come on board, Thalapathy 65,” Pinkvilla report cited a source. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Master Actor Vijay Cycles to Polling Booth to Cast His Vote And Wins Hearts | Watch Video

Thalapathy 65 team is currently in Russia for the final shooting schedule of the movie. Pooja is also expected to join Vijay and the team in Russia by April end. Also Read - Master: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi’s Mega-Blockbuster to Premiere on 'This Day' Exclusively in Hindi on ZEE5

Pooja is packed with several projects. Apart from Thalapathy 65, she will also be spotted in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, the shoot for which has wrapped up. She is also working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.