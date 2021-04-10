Georgia: Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Thalapathy 65 is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and currently, the final schedule for the shoot is underway in Georgia. Also Read - Thalapathy 65: Pooja Hegde Charges Rs 3 Crore For The Big Movie? Here's What we Know

Now, to keep the audience excited for Thalapathy 65, makers have shared a glimpse of the actor from the sets of the movie. Sun Pictures took to Twitter, sharing an image of Vijay and captioned it as “ #Thalapathy65 shooting has started in Georgia! @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja”. In the picture, Vijay can be seen standing next to director Nelson and is wearing a grey coloured shawl over his shoulder. Several of Vijay’s fans also shared this image widely on social media and expressed their excitement for the movie. People also used this image as a countdown for Vijay’s birthday which is on June 22. Also Read - Why Did Thalapathy Vijay Ride a Cycle to Polling Booth? No Political Reason For Sure!

This comes days after Vijay’s photo from the airport wearing a face mask went viral. He also made it to the headlines by riding a bicycle to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections on April 6.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who will be the lead in the movie opposite Vijay is also expected to join the team in Georgia by April end. Thalapathy 65 is expected to release during the Pongal festival next year.