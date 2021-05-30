Actor Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly joined hands with director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming movie, Thalapathy 66. Also Read - Master Song 'Vaathi Coming' Crosses 150 Million Views on YouTube, Fans Celebrate on Twitter

As per the latest buzz director Vamsi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju will work with Vijay for his next movie which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. While Vamsi Paidipally has confirmed the news to Telugu media, an official announcement regarding the movie will be made once the coronavirus-induced lockdown-like restrictions are lifted. Soon after the news went viral, Vijay's fans took to Twitter expressing their excitement and started trending #Thalapathy66. Take a look:

#Thalapathy66: Even as shooting for his next film goes on, actor #Vijay has signed one more project — to be helmed by Telugu director #VamsiPaidipally #Thalapathy66 pic.twitter.com/8hXu7vLsMM — SULTAN LONE (@SULTANLONE3) May 30, 2021

Announcement coming soon for #Thalapathy66 which shall be bilingual film to be directed by #VamshiPaidiPally and produced by #DilRaju Shooting expected to commence early 2022. I’m hoping & praying the film to be PAN India with other languages dubbed. @actorvijay @DilRajuProdctns pic.twitter.com/9bWkh4xTDs — Sunny Chandiramani (@quirky_chokra) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Thalapathy 65‘s final schedule for the shoot in Georgia has been completed and the shooting has now been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is expected to release during the Pongal festival next year and also features Pooja Hegde.