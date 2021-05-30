Actor Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly joined hands with director Vamsi Paidipally for his upcoming movie, Thalapathy 66. Also Read - Master Song 'Vaathi Coming' Crosses 150 Million Views on YouTube, Fans Celebrate on Twitter
As per the latest buzz director Vamsi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju will work with Vijay for his next movie which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. While Vamsi Paidipally has confirmed the news to Telugu media, an official announcement regarding the movie will be made once the coronavirus-induced lockdown-like restrictions are lifted. Soon after the news went viral, Vijay's fans took to Twitter expressing their excitement and started trending #Thalapathy66. Take a look:
Meanwhile, Thalapathy 65‘s final schedule for the shoot in Georgia has been completed and the shooting has now been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is expected to release during the Pongal festival next year and also features Pooja Hegde.