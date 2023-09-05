Aamir Khan In Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 68?

Home

Thalapathy 68: Aamir Khan In Talks For Thalapathy Vijay And Venkat Prabhu’s Next? Find Out

Aishwarya Kalpathi from the AGS Productions recently posted a photograph with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan on her Instagram account.

Aamir Khan In Thalapathy 68? (Image Credits: Instagram)

The gap between Bollywood and the South film industry has been shrinking rapidly in the recent past as several actors are choosing to work across industries. It seems like another Bollywood actor will shortly be seen stepping into the South film industry. If the latest buzz doing rounds is to be believed, Aamir Khan is being considered to be part of Thalapathy Vijay’s next, Thalapathy 68. According to latest reports, Mr Perfectionist will be seen playing an important role in the much-anticipated flick.

While nothing has been made official till now, if these reports turn out to be true, Aamir Khan will be following in the footsteps of his contemporaries Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff and Emraan Hashmi who have been a part of many South projects.

Aishwarya Kalpathi Meets Aamir Khan

If latest reports are to be believed, the speculations of the Lagaan actor collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay started doing rounds after the maker of Thalapathy 68 from AGS Productions, Aishwarya Kalpathi posted a photo with Mr Perfectionist on her Instagram account. Dropping the photo, she captioned the post, “Can’t believe I got to meet one of the greatest actors of our time”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya (@aishwaryakalpathi)



In the meantime, AGS Productions is also backing Jayam Ravi’s Thani Oruvan 2 co-starring ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara. Now, some netizens are suggesting that Aamir Khan might have been approached for that film too. Only time will tell what the final cast of these movies will look like.

All About Thalapathy 68

Made under the direction of Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy 68 will reportedly see Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. Additionally, Prabhu Deva is also in talks for a crucial role in the drama. It might be noted here that the makers have not announced the cast and technical crew for the film yet.

Reports further suggest that protagonist Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a double role in his next. He is reported to portray the role of a father, as well as his son. The two characters will be locking horns with each other in the movie.

Aamir Khan Announces His Next

Recently, film trade insider Taran Adarsh shared that Aamir Khan will release his forthcoming untitled flick during Christmas 2024. The film will reportedly go on the floors by January 2024. The film is believed to be in its pre-production stage at the moment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

