Thalapathy 69 Confirmed! Vijay To Collaborate with THIS Director for His Upcoming Project – Read Full Details

Thalapathy Vijay has to be one of the most loved and adored actors in the entire South cinema. Over the years, the actor has given several super hits including his latest film ‘Leo’. Now, Thalapathy Vija’s other film which fans are eagerly waiting to premier on the big screens is Thalapathy69. According to various media reports, the actor’s much-anticipated film Thalapathy69 has been locked. Yes, you read that right! The film is said to be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, and the news has been spread like wildfire. Also, it is being said that the film will be backed by Vels Film International.

According to media reports, Thalapathy Vijay will collaborate with Karthik Subbaraj for the film. Currently, Vijay is working on his upcoming movie named ‘The Greatest of All Time.’ However, after the news went online, it garnered massive love from the fans of Vijay. Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shared the happy news, and flooded the micro-blogging site. While one wrote, ‘Get Ready’ another ‘Can’t wait for the movie’.

On the work front Vijay, the actor will also be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s movie ‘The Greatest of All Time’ where reports claim that the actor will have a dual role. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha and Ajmal Ameer. Recently, viral internet photos depict a meeting between director Karthik Subbaraj and Vijay.

Initially, expectations surrounded Vijay’s next film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. However, prior to this, Karthik Subbaraj had mentioned sharing two story ideas with Vijay, which he did not find appealing. Consequently, this information remained unverified. Now, official confirmation of their collaboration has been announced, pleasantly surprising fans.

Having previously directed ‘Petta’ with Superstar Rajinikanth, Karthik Subbaraj, has now crafted an eagerly anticipated commercial entertainer for Rajini fans. There is widespread curiosity about how he will uniquely present Vijay in their upcoming collaboration. Further details about the film are anticipated following the release of ‘Code’.

