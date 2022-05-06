Beast Box Office update: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is now a Rs 250 crore movie. The film has set a new benchmark at the Box Office despite facing tough competition from KGF 2, RRR and other new releases in the international market. The Nelson-directorial achieved the feat in 21 days with the highest collection from Tamil Nadu.Also Read - Beast Storms Tamil Nadu Box Office on Day 1, Thalapathy Vijay Records Massive Numbers - Check Detailed Collection Report

Beast, which also stars Pooja Hegde alongside Vijay, grossed Rs 129.05 crore from the TN circuit in 21 days while the overseas gave Rs 68.5 crore (approx), followed by Kerala and AP/TS market. Interestingly the film has already done break-even in Kerala, AP-TG, Karnataka, and Overseas.

Check the 21-days territory-wise Box Office collection breakup of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast (Gross figures – till May 3)

Also Read - Beast Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Style Rules Hearts, Makes it 'Paisa Vasool Entertainer' - Check First Review

The film has run smoothly overseas with a collection of Rs 68.5 crore after 19 days. The arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would take over from here. However, Vijay’s domination on his home turf seems intact.

Check the Overseas Box Office breakup of Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast till May 1:

Beast opened to mixed reviews from the critics. However, the loyal fans seem to have done their best to make sure Vijay’s prominence at the Box Office doesn’t go for a toss. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!