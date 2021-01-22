With Master’s stupendous performance at the Box Office, the industry has finally opened to thinking positive about releasing films on the big screens. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has crossed the benchmark of Rs 200 crore worldwide with Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Not just that, the Lokesh Kanagaranj-directorial has also made Vijay the only star with four Rs 100 crore grossing films in Tamil Nadu, beating the likes of superstar Rajinikanth and Thala Ajith. Also Read - Master Box Office Week 1: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 200 cr Worldwide, Rs 100 cr From Tamil Nadu Alone

With Master crossing Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay has got four films that have achieved the feat in the state – Bigil, Mersal, and Sarkar. Both Rajinikanth and Ajith have got one film crossing Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 7: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film is Set to Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark in Tamil Nadu

#Master hit 100cr mark in TN Box Office.. Only star with Four 100cr gross in TN BO.. 2nd place goes to Rajni & Ajith with One each 🤙🤜 — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) January 21, 2021

Master’s performance in Telugu speaking states is also superb. The film has grossed over Rs 13 crore from Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana alone and has been declared a ‘blockbuster’ already.

#Master share in AP/TG has crossed 13cr.. Blockbuster hit.. Aiming for final share around 15cr.. Will enter Top 5 tamil movies in Ap/Tg by end of its run 👏👏👏 — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) January 21, 2021

Vijay is the highest-grossing superstar at the Tamil Nadu Box Office with a collection of Rs 550 crore (all films released so far) and Master still bringing-in the moolah. He’s followed by Rajinikanth who has collected Rs 420 crore from Tamil Nadu with all his films, and Ajith at Rs 370 crore.

Master is unstoppable in both domestic and international markets and has emerged as the biggest pandemic release of the year so far. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of the antagonist and Malavika Mohanan as its female lead.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Master!