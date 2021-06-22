Thalapathy Vijay Net Worth, Swanky Cars, Income, Salary: Thalapathy Vijay, who is arguably the best Tamil actor, has turned a year old on Tuesday. Vijay has been making headlines with his Beast look as the makers of the film released his first look posters. No doubt, Vijay’s look has upped the ante. At the age of 47, Vijay has appeared in more than 65 films. He has a stellar experience of more than 2 decades. Thalapathy Vijay, who is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, has been included several times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, based on the earnings of Indian celebrities. But do you know what is his net worth? Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay's Beast First Look Out: Thalapathy 65 Poster Is Breaking The Internet, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Thalapathy Vijay’s Net Worth

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the actioner Master, which had done a tremendous job at the box office. He still continues to win the hearts of millions of his fans. As per the reports, Thalapathy Vijay’s net worth is around Rs 410 crore and his annual income is said to be around @s 100 -200 crores since 2019. Talking about his endorsements, Vijay has several brands in his plate and he easily fetches an estimation of Rs 10 crore per year. His portfolio of brand endorsement includes Coca-Cola, IPL for Chennai Super Kings, and few other brands. Also Read - When Thalapathy Vijay Helped Thuppakki Producer With Rs 65 Lakh to Complete The Film

Thalapathy Vijay’s Salary Per Movie

Vijay reportedly gets paid Rs 18 to 20 crore for a movie. In the past, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered box office hits like Master, Vellayudham, Nanban, Thuppakki, Jilla, Kaththi among other movies. For Master, the actor received Rs 80 crore paycheque. Also Read - Master Smashes IMDb Record; Thalapathy Vijay Beats The White Tiger in Pageviews

Do you know Vijay’s had asked for a whopping Rs 100 crore for his upcoming film Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. With this, he has beaten actor Rajinikanth to become the highest-paid Tamil actor. Rajinikanth was paid Rs 90 crore for Darbar.

Thalapathy Vijay has a collection of luxury cars

Thalapathy Vijay’s collection of luxury cars includes Rolls Royce Ghost worth whopping Rs 6 crores, Audi A8 worth Rs 1.30 crores, BMW series 5 worth Rs 75 lakhs, BMW X6 worth Rs 90 lakhs, Mini Cooper worth Rs 35 lakhs.