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Thalapathy Vijays bodyguard reveals something BIG is coming amid government formation: Stay patient, unfolding…

Thalapathy Vijay’s bodyguard reveals something BIG is coming amid government formation: ‘Stay patient, unfolding…’

Vijay’s bodyguard shared a cryptic ‘bigger picture is unfolding’ message as the suspense over Tamil Nadu government formation increases.

C. Joseph Vijay (Image: ANI)

Thalapathy Vijay continues to stay in the headlines as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest party after winning 108 seats in the 234-member House in Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician has remained active post-elections, and the suspicions over the government formation are slowly growing in the state. During this time, an Instagram story of Vijay’s bodyguard has gone viral, sparking fresh speculation among the supporters of the party.

Cryptic message of Vijay’s bodyguard

The bodyguard of Vijay on his Instagram story shared a message that read, “The universe never makes mistakes. Stay patient… the bigger picture is unfolding.”

He concluded the message, stating, “Happy day.” The story was quick enough to grab the attention of the Instagram users and supporters of the TVK.

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Also Read: How Thalapathy Vijay and his father S A Chandrasekhar’s first film is being linked to TVK’s historic political victory in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

Why is the government formation stuck?

The TVK government is stuck at present, even after being the single-largest party in the elections with 108 seats. The party currently needs additional support to cross the majority number of 118 in the assembly. According to reports, TVK is in talks with the smaller parties in Tamil Nadu to form the government.

Kollywood shows support for Vijay

Many film personalities have shown their support for Vijay as the political uncertainty is growing in the state.

If it’s not #Tvk and if it’s going to be anything else but the unimaginable/shellshocking combination of DMK/AIADMK alliance to form the next government , then I as a citizen and voter foresee a disastrous and catastrophic consequential turnout amidst common public. Will not go… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 7, 2026

The actor Vishal is one of the supporters who took to his X that any alliance without Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the state would be “unimaginable/shellshocking” to witness.

Now, the alliances and numbers in Tamil Nadu are being strongly looked at, and the political situation in the state is still quite tense and unpredictable.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay fans go into celebration mode as Jana Nayagan title card calls TVK chief Tamil Nadu CM, video goes viral

Vijay’s win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

In Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK). However, the VCK has won two seats. Now, all eyes remain on Tamil Nadu politics as curiosity is buzzing over whether Vijay will become the Chief Minister.

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