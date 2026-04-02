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Thalapathy Vijay breaks the silence on Jana Nayagan delay and Karur stamepede incident, says, I am fighting...

Thalapathy Vijay breaks the silence on Jana Nayagan delay and Karur stamepede incident, says, ‘I am fighting…’

Vijay opens up on struggles surrounding Jana Nayagan release and tragic Karur incident, emphasizing his commitment to justice and transparency.

Superstar and TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay recently spoke openly about issues surrounding his film and a tragic incident that shocked many people. While addressing supporters during his nomination filing, he shared his concerns and hinted that things may not be as simple as they appear. His statement has caught attention as it connects his film delay and a serious public tragedy, raising questions among fans and the general public.

What did Thalapathy Vijay say about Jana Nayagan delay And Karur incident?

After filing nomination Vijay spoke about delay of his film Jana Nayagan and Karur stampede incident. He suggested that both situations could be linked and may be part of a larger conspiracy against him. He said many forces are working together to oppose him. His statement “I am fighting for your justice and I need justice too” reflects his belief that truth must come out and justice must be served.

Why did the release of Jana Nayagan become controversial?

Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film, Jana Nayagan directed by H. Vinoth, was expected to release during Pongal but got delayed due to certification issues with CBFC. Reports indicate losses may go beyond Rs 100 crore due to postponement. Film is important as it marks Vijay final project before full political entry. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol which adds to its scale and expectations.

What happened in Karur tragedy?

Karur stampede led to loss of more than 40 lives and created shock across region. Incident raised serious concerns about crowd management and safety measures. Vijay connected this tragedy with his current situation which has led to debate among people. Many are now demanding proper investigation and accountability for what happened.

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How Vijay connected politics with these events?

Vijay who leads Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam used this moment to speak directly to people. He said he left comfortable life to serve public and is ready to face any struggle. He also criticised ruling leadership and asked voters to make a clear choice. His speech showed how his film career political journey and public issues are now linked together.

What lies ahead for Vijay?

With elections coming closer Vijay statements have increased attention on both his political plans and film release. His claims of conspiracy have created strong reactions. What happens next will depend on investigation results film release updates and election outcome.

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