Thalapathy Vijay breaks the silence on personal issues amid divorce with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, ‘Don’t carry that…’

Amid divorce proceedings with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Thalapathy Vijay breaks silence on personal issues. Actor reassures fans with heartfelt message asking them not to worry.

Published: March 7, 2026 8:02 PM IST
By Ayush Srivastava
A video from the event, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows Thalapathy Vijay appealing to his fans not to feel sad or stressed because of his problems. He said, “Please don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time. I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems. Please don’t carry that burden for me. Instead, let’s focus on the welfare of people.”

*This copy is getting updated.*

